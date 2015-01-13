Dive Into Night Terrors of 1927’s Video for “Always Take You Back”

Last week when we preemptively assessed every band playing Coachella 2015, we smugly quipped of Night Terrors of 1927, based purely on their name: “Be sure to check out the Time Travel Experience Tent, presented by Samsung.” But just one listen of this duo—made up of Jarrod Gorbel (formerly of The Honorary Title) and Blake Sennett (formerly of Rilo Kiley and The Elected)—proves, of course, that you (mostly) can’t judge a band by their name. So silly and rude.

Above is the premiere of the video for “Always Take You Back.” Sonically it’s like early U2 meets Arcade Fire having a dance party on the Savannah plains (those beats!) with a kids choir and Nick Zinner on guitars. Phewf. If that sounds confusing, just listen. It’s lush, grandiose, and heart-tuggingly emotive. According to the band, it’s also one of their favorites to play live.

As a rule of thumb I wouldn’t advise anyone to tell anyone “I’ll always take you back.” You’re just asking for trouble, but in the world of Night Terrors optimism is key and love is unbreakable.

As for the video, there are several remarkable aspects to it:

1. The silk-accented choreography—just beautiful.

2. The gorgeously shot underwater sequences. Genuinely, it’s really hard to look like a serene mermaid.

3. Blake earnestly bashing his MIDI controller (or is that a Speak & Spell?), oblivious as their living room fills up with water. Clearly not an ideal buddy to have at your side in a moment of crisis. Music will not save you from drowning!

4. There’s an underwater fire? WHAT?!

5. Remember The Strokes’ video for “You Only Live Once” where the metal container they were trapped in filled with oily water and they all drowned? That was a sweet video. The Strokes were as unbothered by the inexplicable rising tides as Night Terrors of 1927. Reckless boys, all of them.

Jarrod had this to say about the video: “Director Scott Rhea’s underwater visual art is very beautiful to us and we’re honored to be part of his creation. It was a challenging shoot since we shot it at night in the desert with temperatures very low both in the pool and out. The pool we shot in is used for SCUBA training and went to depths of 20 feet. While Blake is SCUBA-certified, I had very little experience in such depths. I definitely panicked at one point when they attached weights to my waist to help me stay under water.”

Everything’s Coming Up Roses is out via Atlantic on 1.20 but it’s available digitally right now.

Like The Cribs' song, Kim Taylor Bennett is a realist.