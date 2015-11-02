Niki & The Dove’s Video for “Play it On My Radio” Is Retro Perfection





Welcome back Niki & the Dove. Back in 2010 the Swedish duo captivated with their Knife-meets-Kate-Bush-styled synth-pop as on breakout hit “DJ Ease My Mind” which was followed by a bunch of excellent singles (“The Drummer”) and their 2012 debut, Instinct. That feels like a long while ago, but now they’re back, back, back with new single “Play It On My Radio”—the video for which is premiering below. Frankly, it sounds like a sunset, a forgotten tune from the Cocktail soundtrack, rum-soaked, sand-between-your-toes good, with just the perfect amount of Toto. Accordingly the visual aesthetic is exceedingly retro, painted in every wondrously warm shade of blush, red, orange, and yellow.

Remember when in Donnie Darko when Donnie and Gretchen dream up the “Infant Memory Generators” designed to play happy images to babies as they sleep? Well this is the adult equivalent of that: 100 percent feel fine vibes forever. It’s also an ode to addictive music, an ode to a song that hits the sweet spot, and in writing this Niki & the Dove have done just that.

