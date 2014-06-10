Nimmo And The Gauntletts Explore Romantic Paranoia in New Track “Others”





Do you ever wonder if, when you’re tangled in the sheets with someone, and they’re looking into your eyes, their other lovers flit through their head? A flickered memory of entwined limbs, snapshot moments still powerful even though they’re past. Well London quintet Nimmo And The Gauntletts explore this very theme in “Others,” premiering below. Beginning with melancholy piano chords and an anxiously pulsating beat, Sarah Nimmo and Reva Gauntlett delve into paranoia and carnal magnetism with the sultry aplomb of Lizzy from MS MR.

The single comes packed with remixes from Noisey favorites Wild Beasts, Hot Chip’s Joe Goddard, and fellow Kitsuné artists LOGO and Reset Safari.

Videos by VICE

Nimmo And The Gauntletts Tour Dates

6.27 – Paris – Club YOYO , Kitsuné Club Night

7.24 – Huntingdon, UK – Secret Garden Party Festival

Kim is Noisey’s Style Editor and she’s on Twitter – @theKTB.