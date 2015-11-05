“I Didn’t Want to Make Music Anymore”: Listen to an Interview with Drake’s Producer, 40

Despite being one of the biggest producers in music and longtime partner in crime to Drake, Noah ‘40’ Shebib very rarely opens up to the press. But when he does, it’s always special. Speaking to Avid Pro Tools, an audio/visual company Shebib talks about his transition from engineer to producer for Mr. Graham, Lil’ Wayne “swiping” the beat for “Single” from Drake, and why Yeezus is one of the most ground-breaking albums of the last decade. Listen to the full interview below.

Jabbari Weekes is a Noisey Canada Staff Writer. Follow him on Twitter.