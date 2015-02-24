Noel Gallagher on the Beyoncé Grammys controversy: “If shaking your ass for a living is considered art, then she’s right up there.”

Noel Gallagher is the last of the “They said WHAT?” generation. Gone are the days where bands are culturally canonized to the same extent as Oasis, and with them the free pass to dish out pars to everyone in the industry including themselves. In a world of Sam Smith’s and Ant & Dec presenting the Brit Awards, we live for moments when Noel Gallagher fobs off his brother as “a fork in a world of soup” or drops knowledge like: “I did drugs for 18 years and I never got so bad as to say ‘You know what? I think the Kaiser Chiefs are brilliant’” and “Just because you sell lots of records doesn’t mean you’re any good.”

The best thing about Noel Gallagher is the total absence of filters between brain and mouth that leads him to publicly spout the sort of tactless truths that most people save for when they’re 4 pints deep at Christmas dinner. The freshest case-in-point: Noel wading in on the Kanye, Beyoncé, Beck situation in an interview with Stereogum, in an attempt to assemble a tenuous argument about artistry.

“Didn’t he say Beck should ‘respect artistry’ and pass the award on to Beyoncé? Somebody should buy that boy a dictionary. And he needs to look up the fucking term ‘artistry’ and then see if it reminds him, in any way, of Beyoncé,” said our Noel, followed by, “If shaking your ass for a living is considered art, then she’s right up there, no?”

There’s a team of Jezebel writers on stand-by to point out the glaring double-standards of it all. The irony is that the only other person who would pass judgement as entitled as that is Kanye West. But I will say this: if you do happen to look up “artistry” in the dictionary, you are just as likely to see a picture of Beyonce’s world conquering album of groundbreaking pop than say Noel Gallagher in his V-Festival-day-ticket haircut that he’s maintained since 1991.

