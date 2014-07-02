Watch NOFX Get Lectured on Selling Out

Fat Mike has been a pretty open book about subjects like his absurdly copious drug use, his love of S&M, and other things you wouldn’t want to talk about in front of your grandma. But this interview with Vanessa Bayer’s character on her web series Sound Advice is the most cringeworthy interview he and NOFX have ever done. Marvel at the awkward silences as Bayer suggests changes to their name and lyrics while lecturing them on the ethics of punk rock. You can cut the tension with a knife, or in NOFX’s case, a fart.

