Noisey and Ace Hotel Present: The Premiere of Arcade Fire’s First Feature Film, ‘The Reflektor Tapes’

Arcade Fire’s first feature film, The Reflektor Tapes, is coming to the US and Noisey is teaming up with The Theatre at Ace Hotel Downtown LA to bring you the premiere. The event is happening on September 21 and will include a Q&A with talent from the film, followed by an afterparty in the lobby.

Directed by Kahlil Joseph, The Reflektor Tapes documents the making of the band’s 2013 album Reflektor and blends in the members’ creative process, including a journey to Africa, with their personal history. The film also features a brand new, unreleased track. Tickets for the event can be purchased right here.

You can watch an exclusive clip from the film below. Tickets are gonna go fast for this, so grab yours, and we’ll see you there.