The Noisey Editors’ Best and Worst of 2015: Annalise Domenighini

This sure was a year in music. We had the triumphant returns of Sleater-Kinney and Adele. Spraynard came back too, which was really cool. Hop Along released an album that made me cry a lot. G.L.O.S.S. kicked in my door and punched me in the face with their demo, and I liked it. Carly Rae Jepsen released what is arguably the best thing to happen to pop music since Lorde, Lana Del Rey released the record she was born to release, and Chris Stapleton and Kacey Musgraves proved to us that the whole “bro country” thing isn’t really that big of a deal. And The Weakerthans officially left us, which I also cried about. Yet despite all this, American Football’s American Football was still my most played album according to Spotify so riddle me that. ~mUsIc iS mY tHeRapY~

Anyway, here are the albums that got the most rotation in my ears that weren’t American Football in no particular order because order is for squares.

Sleepy Kids

Haybaby has a fuzzy, sludgy pop sound that feels familiar and new all at the same time. If you have no idea what that’s supposed to mean, it’s OK, just listen to their album and get ready to get impressed.

Lana Del Rey – Honeymoon

I used to joke that Lana Del Rey was the musical equivalent of a coma and now I really regret that, because she put out an amazing album that I still can’t stop listening to and now I feel bad about making fun of her. If you’re reading this, I’m sorry Lana. Please make more music like this.





Le Butcherettes – A Raw Youth

Teri Gender Bender could put out anything and I would love it to death. This album is honest, angry, and satisfying, with a raw energy that makes me think I could take over the world if I wanted to.

Kacey Musgraves – Pageant Material

Honestly where does Kacey get the right to be as good as she is? This album made me start taking country music seriously again and I can’t wait to hear what she’s coming out with next.

G.L.O.S.S. – Demo

There are so many things to say about this demo that i’m at a complete loss for words. This band is the future of punk and I hope they continue to kick a lot of ass.





Bully – Feels Like

Feels like this album will make you want to get “cool girl” tattooed on your knuckles immediately and then go beat up a fuckboy.

Screaming Females – Rose Mountain

Screaming Females are a good band, this is a good album, and it will 100 percent make you feel good when you listen to it. Also “Rose Mountain” might make you cry.

Carly Rae Jepsen – Emotion

If you don’t know why this album is on this list I feel sorry for you please go listen to it right now.

Chris Stapleton – Traveller

Pretty sure this album is why I was given ears. It’s why the guitar was invented. It’s why life exists.

Speedy Ortiz – Foil Deer

I already wrote a lot about this album and this band, but that doesn’t mean I’ll ever stop championing this record. It’s the perfect sophomore album, it’s sonically tight, it’s lyrically inspiring. Honestly nothing else that came out this year came close to how it affected me.

