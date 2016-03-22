Get Ready for ‘NOISEY Chicago’ on VICELAND with This Sick Mix of Chicago Rap

Tonight, NOISEY returns to Chicago for the first time since the controversial Chiraq documentary to explore the poverty, segregation, political issues, and violence that continue to challenge the residents of the South Side. We also also speak with community leaders about the efforts being made to improve the conditions of the city and to protect its young people. Below, check out some of the music borne from the difficulties and triumphs of the city, featuring Chicago artists, many of whom appear in tonight’s episode of NOISEY, which airs tonight at 10 PM on VICELAND.