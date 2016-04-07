NOISEY Detroit: Watch the Trailer for Our VICELAND Show



Danny Brown in NOISEY Detroit

“When you make music, it’s kind of like a soundtrack to something,” says Danny Brown, talking about his hometown Detroit. And for NOISEY Detroit, we head to the Motor City to figure out just what that means in the year 2016. The city—which suffered tremendously from the downfall of the American economy over the last decade—is the birthplace for countless genres of music, a hotbed for rap, house, and soul. Host Zach Goldbaum looks at how these world collide, investigates the death of rapper Dex Osama, and sits down with some of Detroit’s most prominent artists including Danny Brown, Big Sean, Dej Loaf, and more, on top of a wild few nights with Doughboyz Cashout.

Watch the trailer for NOISEY Detroit below, which airs Tuesday, April 12 at 10 PM on VICELAND.