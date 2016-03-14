Noisey Miami: Watch the Trailer for Episode Three of Our VICELAND TV Show

“It’s a beautiful tale, too.”

That’s how Rick Ross describes the story of Miami when we sit down with him in a local Wingstop (which, by the way, he owns). The artist speaks from experience, as Ross has built a career rapping about the decadent lifestyle—piles of money, strip clubs, cars, and more—that The Magic City fosters. But this lavish existence is not without its questionable underbelly. In the third episode of NOISEY on VICELAND, we travel to the capitol of Florida to try to understand the culture of the city, and how it breeds a mindset for success. On top of Rick Ross, host Zach Goldbaum sits down with DJ Khaled (who does his interview while exercising), Gunplay, Stiches, and more.

Watch the trailer for NOISEY Miami, which airs Tuesday, March 15 at 10 PM on VICELAND.