Premiere: Lydmor – “I Love You”

The Danish mother of sound Lydmor is back on Noisey with an exclusive new video for the track “I Love You” off her forthcoming solo album. The heartbreaking track is perfectly airy and ethereal in Lydmor’s classic style which lends to the simplicity of the video, by director Christina Amundsen. If they made yet another Cleopatra movie but this time in the style of an 80’s teen romance circa The Breakfast Club, this would undoubtedly be the soundtrack.

The sweet sentiments of young love and jealousy will ring true to anyone who’s ever had a high school crush gone very wrong and tried to cover the pain with copious amounts of red wine stolen from their parent’s cabinets. The chorus starts off with “You’re going to kiss another girl tonight” and ends on “I’ll cry on my pillow til the morning light and whisper I love you I love you I love you,” and while it might stir up some memories from your youth you’d rather forget – there’s no denying you know exactly what those feels feel like.