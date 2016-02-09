Noisey Global Mixtape February 2016: Future, Daniel OG, and the Best Music from Around the World

What are “borders” anyway? Constructed by man and man alone, that’s what. Sure, there are some so-called “borders” that are made out of mountains or water, but the point is that we at Noisey care little for them. We are global. We are international. Noisey is in countries that you’ve always wanted to visit. Like Canada! (And the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, France, Denmark, Mexico, Germany, the Netherlands, Japan, Italy, China, Austra, Colombia, Romania, and Spain.)

Our friends there have impeccable taste, too. They have their ears to the ground—sometimes literally, sometimes metaphorically—and then, in the spirit of international harmony, we all pool our knowledge. Without this, how would we know what to listen to? We wouldn’t. We’d be hopelessly lost.

With this in mind, we’ve once again compiled a playlist that celebrates international harmony, borrowing tracks from our sisters and brothers abroad so as to broaden our horizons and make the world a more peaceful place. Each territory of Noisey has provided some of the best music from their corner of the world.

United Kingdom: Daniel OG – “Plan”

United States: Future – “Inside the Mattress”

Australia / New Zealand: Tyrannamen – “You Should Leave Him”

France: BEATMARK – “Looking Forward”

Canada: Jay Whiss – “Lakeshore” Featuring Donnie (Produced by Murda)

Denmark: Christian Dor – “This Is My Gift”

Mexico: Marineros – “Secretos”

Germany: LGoony & Crack Ignaz – “Oina Wow” (Produced by DJ Heroin)

Netherlands: Sevn Alias – “Kifesh” (Produced by Esko)

Japan: Pineapple Club – “Finderrrr”

Italy: Fabio Brocato a.k.a. Broke One – “stasis”

China: Fat Shady –老子就爱呆到成都

Austria: Yung Hurn – “Pillen Und So” (Produced by Plug Man)

Colombia: Meridian Brothers – “Vertigo”

Romania: Renato din Sălaj and Ion din Dorobanți – “Nicio speranță”

Spain: FASENUOVA – “Carretera fluorescente”