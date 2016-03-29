Get Ready for ‘NOISEY Jamaica’ with This Sunny Playlist of Dancehall, Reggae, and Joy



Vybz Kartel

Tonight, NOISEY Jamaica takes us from Kingston to Waterford to Spanish Town to learn about the origins and evolution of dancehall, the resurgence of modern roots-style reggae, and a new development, “gothic dancehall” all while one of the most popular artists in the country, Vybz Kartel aka WORLD BOSS, serves a life sentence for murder.

Below, check out some tunes from artists featured in tonight’s episode like Popcaan, Lady Saw, Vybz Kartel, and more. NOISEY Jamaica airs tonight at 10 PM on VICELAND.