Noisey Presents: American Football Live at Brooklyn Bowl

Brooklyn Bowl is a magical place. One where you can spend your evening rolling a heavy thing at other heavy things, watching one of your favourite bands play live, or – if you have a truly terrible attention span – both at the same time. That’s why Noisey has teamed up with the venue to present American Football, whose reunion shows are currently proving that adolescence is a better trip the second time around. The show will take place ahead of their dates at Reading and Leeds Festival, so if you have no plans on Thursday 27 August then you can cop tickets here.