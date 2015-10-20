Noisey Presents Keith Ape Live in New York: Celebrate with a New Song, “Psycho” Feat. Robb Bank$



Keith Ape / Photo courtesy of CXSHXNLY

What is it like to trap in the future? It probably sounds a little bit like Keith Ape’s new song, “Psycho,” featuring Miami rapper Robb Bank$. It sounds like a skyscraper collapsing, like people having a laser fight around a trash can fire, like the actual apocalypse. If this isn’t blasting out of your haunted trap house for Halloween this year, you’re fucking up.

Produced by Junior Chef, of Keith Ape’s CXSHXNLY label and musical collective, “Psycho” is the first entry in Keith’s new weekly single series, “The Savage Haring Gallery.” Each Tuesday, he’ll be releasing a new song, and this is a good way to start. It’s also a good entry point for understanding the appeal of the new Korean trap sensation, whose song “It G Ma” went viral earlier this year. And you’ll be hearing more from him: He’s currently working on a mixtape with Southside of 808 Mafia, i.e. the guy who produced 56 Nights and all those other Future songs you love.

But that’s not all! If you’ve been following Noisey, you’ll know that we’ll vouch for Keith Ape putting on one of the most consistently lit shows in hip-hop right now, regardless of what language is being yelled onstage at any given moment. And if you live in New York and want to see what “Psycho” looks like in person, you finally can. Noisey is excited to announce that we’re presenting Keith Ape live at the Marlin Room at Webster Hall on Thursday, December 17. The show is at 7:00 PM, and it’s 18-plus. We’ll be adding more special guests in the week ahead, but good news: Tickets are on sale right now. Click here for more info, and check out “Psycho” below:

Noisey Presents: Keith Ape at the Marlin Room at Webster Hall

New York

December 17, 7:00 PM

18+

