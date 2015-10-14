Noisey and Distrolord Present Young Chop, Mike Dean, and More for CMJ

Aw yeah baby, it’s CMJ week! You know what that means, right? You and all your college pals are in the Big Apple seeing all sorts of dope live music. It also means you’ll probably be making some terribly great decisions that you’ll tell your kids about once they’re old enough to drink with you. To help with your decision making, Noisey is throwing a show with Distrolord (on twitter) on Saturday night in Brooklyn at Baby’s All Right with some wizard producers: Young Chop, Mike Dean, and Large Professor. Morever, there are going to be some very very special guests (we’re not lying; trust us here) you’ll be able to Instagram. What are you waiting for? Think of the likes! Get your tickets here.

