Nomad’s “Fakka Me Mej” Will Make You Wanna Throw Molotovs Everywhere

During the first few seconds of Swedish Nomad’s “Fakka Me Mej”, you’ll probably feel your fists clench and your adrenaline glands pulsate. Apparently, that’s what “punk trap” does to you—aka the name that Nomad has given to this bastard genre. Judging by what we’re hearing, “punk trap” means a) constant haphazard changes in temp alterations, b) vicious and angry battle rapping and c) almost standstill rasping. Nomad sounds like he’s drawing breaths between feral punches, only to be re-ignited by a sudden string of quick, intensely hard-hitting beats.

The video for “Fakka Me Mej” could easily be a trailer for the next Expendables. Nomad and his hardened band of guerilla warriors are fucking the establishment in pretty much every conceivable fashion, from tormenting a well-dressed WASP-y looking crowd to Molotov cocktailing cars. Coupled with their Mad Max-esque cruises down an airstrip, it’s basically a couple of RPGs short of being all-out riotous anarchy.

Nomad raps in his native Swedish, but with the pretty obvious title “Fakka Me Mej” (Fuckin’ With Me) and enough “fuckboys” littered throughout the lyrics, its fury is universal and can easily be appreciated by anyone with a soft spot for sticking it to the system. It’s the first single off of Nomad’s upcoming album Allt på Rött (“Everything on Red”) set to drop in early 2016. With Nomad’s pretty straight-forward message (aka down with the establishment and the system), “Fakka Me Mej” has left us pissed off, fired up and ready for more anthems of destruction and chaos from this rogue Swedish maverick.