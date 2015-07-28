North Korea Says ‘No Americans Will Be Left Alive’ if the US Invades

A military parade in North Korea (Photo by babeltravel via)

Yesterday marked the 62nd anniversary of the end of the Korean war – or, as it’s known in North Korea, The Day of Victory in the Great Fatherland Liberation War. In absolutely unsurprising news, a North Korean army general said that, should there be another war on the Korean peninsula, no Americans would be left alive to sign the surrender document.

Backing up the general’s remarks, Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un then told the nation: “Gone forever is the era when the United States blackmailed us with nukes; now the United States is no longer a source of threat and fear for us, and we are the very source of fear for it.”

Various international bodies have estimated that North Korea has between six and 27 small nuclear warheads, though consensus is that it has a maximum of ten useable warheads.

Though no peace treaty was ever signed, the Korean armistice of 1953 marked, in the eyes of North Korea, a victory of the imperialism of the United States, who fought alongside South Korea and the UN.

“It is more than 60 years since the ceasefire on [the] land, but peace has not yet settled on it,” said Kim Jong-un in his address. “The past Korean War brought about the beginning of the downhill turn for the US, but the second Korean war will bring the final ruin to US imperialism.”

The celebrations came a day after the newly renovated Sinchon Museum was reopened. The museum depicts the alleged massacre of 30,000 people in Sinchon County, a third of its population, by US soldiers during the Korean War. The exhibitions are extremely graphic, showing American troops smashing meat cleavers into civilian heads and abusing women tied to trees.