Northern California Dispensaries Are Giving Free Weed to Fire Victims

Earlier this month, a debilitating wildfire ravaged Northern California’s Lake County and the surrounding area, claiming four lives and destroying thousands of buildings. The blaze, known as the Valley Fire, was one of the worst in the state’s history, and displaced much of the community, located about 150 miles north of San Francisco. And to add insult to injury, many Lake County residents returned to their homes only to discover that they’d been victims of looting.

Now, two medical marijuana companies are trying to abate the pain and loss by offering free product to people living in areas that were most affected by the blaze. The Los Angeles Times reports that the two companies, Care by Design and AbsoluteXtracts, have donated $20,000 (£13,000) worth of marijuana-related products to four dispensaries in the area, as well as one Lake County delivery service.

Residents who have a medical marijuana card – and whose own stashes were presumably destroyed in the blaze – are eligible to up to $200 (£130) in marijuana

“Thousands of residents were forced to evacuate their homes, leaving them with restricted access to essential daily items – including medical marijuana,” the companies said in a press release. “This disaster happened in our own backyard. As a company that prides itself on putting patient needs first, we felt there was no better time to reach out and help our neighbours in their time of need.”

