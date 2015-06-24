PREMIERE: Listen to Nostalgist’s New Noir-y and Gazey Song “Pull of the Plow”

Do you ever do that thing where you listen to a song while watching something totally irrelevant? It works really well with spacey kinda shoegaze. You can turn on an old movie and suddenly every happy family moment, or over-acted scene suddenly becomes rife with the weird undertones the music implies. Nostalgist is a band that would probably welcome that kind of cross-stream. They’re a post-punk trio from Seattle, WA and their music sounds like putting Hum and Smashing Pumpkins into a kaleidoscope, and staring at the beautiful colors that come out. Their new song “Pull of the Plow” is a lowend romp into different scenery. You start the song in a grungy riff that some kids from the wrong side of the tracks would end up, into some post-punk jam out of a dingy club. The perfect song to get filthy to.

Check out the album below, and order your copy of the record right here.