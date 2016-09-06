Not Feeling Solemn Enough Today? Watch Some of the Fan-Made Videos for Radiohead’s “Daydreaming”

Back in July, Radiohead launched a competition inviting fans around the world to record their own, Instagram-hosted fan videos (or, in Radiohead speak, “vignettes”) for the second single from A Moon Shaped Pool, “Daydreaming.”
Videos by VICE
The official music video for the track, beautifully directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, had gathered its own following and fanbase, but the band put it to filmmakers and basically anybody with a phone to put their own hand to a fifteen second clip of the song.
While the competition closed in late July, Radiohead have just started releasing the shortlist on their Instagram.
As the best of the best roll in over the next few days, we thought we’d pick out some of our favourite entries. Expect many autumn leaves, out of focus lights, and slow motion shots. But hey, it’s Radiohead.