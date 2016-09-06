Not Feeling Solemn Enough Today? Watch Some of the Fan-Made Videos for Radiohead’s “Daydreaming”

Image by Camille Horstmann

Back in July, Radiohead launched a competition inviting fans around the world to record their own, Instagram-hosted fan videos (or, in Radiohead speak, “vignettes”) for the second single from A Moon Shaped Pool, “Daydreaming.”

The official music video for the track, beautifully directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, had gathered its own following and fanbase, but the band put it to filmmakers and basically anybody with a phone to put their own hand to a fifteen second clip of the song.

While the competition closed in late July, Radiohead have just started releasing the shortlist on their Instagram.

As the best of the best roll in over the next few days, we thought we’d pick out some of our favourite entries. Expect many autumn leaves, out of focus lights, and slow motion shots. But hey, it’s Radiohead.

@lelungdharma Lelung Rinpoche is travelling all around the world to help bring about peace in this world #peace #worldpeace #shidepeace #worldpeacecentre #mongolia #gandan #avalokitesvara #rhvignette

My #rhvignette for Daydreaming

@radiohead My submission for the Radiohead vignette competition. #rhvignette

#rhvignette

Great project. Great music. Thank you @radiohead for the inspiration. #rhvignette Camera: Todd Wardrope Dance: Camille Horstmann Special Thanks: Brita Bengtson, MTN Studios

#rhvignette

My submission for #rhvignette Daydreaming in the DPRK @radiohead

Radiohead vignette. Director: Thomas Burns. Editor: @ckovalev #rhvignette

My July project & submission to #rhvignette

For you Thom #rhvignette

My submission for Radiohead's vignette competition. #rhvignette

#rhvignette

#rhvignette Daydreaming

