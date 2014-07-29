NSFW Photos from the Gathering of the Juggalos

Once a year to celebrate the Gathering of the Juggalos. Known as the “Juggalo Woodstock”, the music festival allows people society generally frowns upon – especially women, or juggalettes as Insane Clown Posse’s female fans are called – to feel comfortable in their bodies.

At this year’s event, all types of juggalettes danced in mists of Faygo as they flaunted their booties and butts – or “juicy poopers” as the Busey Beauty tent described gals’ rear-ends. Girls flashed other girls’ cameras; a lesbian breathed fire over a little person giving a lap dance to a man in a wheelchair; and a mom squeezed her titties in front of her son at the Miss Juggalette beauty pageant.

Videos by VICE

“I love [being a juggalette] because, unlike everyone else, they accept that I am who I am,” said Miss Cyainide, an underground musician who competed in the contest. “Even though I’m fat, they accept that. Everyone here treats each other like one.”

