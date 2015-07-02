Obama Clashes with ‘New York Times’ Over Peas in Guacamole

Photo via Flickr user Stu Spivack

President Barack Obama went after the New York Times during a Twitter Q&A Wednesday. And no, he didn’t criticize the paper for helping the Bush administration beat the drum for the invasion of Iraq. Instead, he hammered the Grey Lady for its radical new stance on guacamole.

His beef was with Times food columnist Melissa Clark’s suggestion in a recipe this morning that “adding fresh English peas to what is an otherwise fairly traditional guacamole is one of those radical moves that is also completely obvious after you taste it.”

Clark has been catching flak for it all day online from all the conservatives out there, who stand athwart guacamole history, yelling “stop.”

So when @POTUS announced that people could #AskPOTUS, Justin Green of the Independent Journal Review asked him to weigh in:

And Obama responded in solidarity with Clark’s critics:

He left out limes, but, over all, a pretty safe answer.

Putting peas in guacamole is drastic, but not as drastic as the bizarre-looking avocado, tomato and cilantro mixture requested in Jack White’s tour rider. White’s recipe should—in the grand scheme of things—actually offend guacamole originalists much more than peas. After all, if you go in search of real Mexican food, you’re going to find peas in there.

Here’s Action Bronson’s take on Guacamole:

