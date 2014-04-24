Realize Your Lifelong Dream of Buying an Official Wu-Tang Clan Novelty T-Shirt

You know what’s dope? Hoodrich gentrification-wave t-shirts that mash up classic guitar band logos with rap jokes. Think the holy trinity of Ciara x Crass, Dipset x Ramones, and Gunplay x Burzum. Know what’s not dope though? That the rappers whose street cred gets borrowed for these pieces never see a dime of the ample proceeds, thanks to a little thing I like to call whatever law it is that lets you get away with jacking intellectual property in the name of parody.

The Wu-Tang clan has had it up to their 5-Percenter medallions with that horseshit, and they’re putting out their own gotdamn-ass line of rap shirts as part of their monthly Wu Bangerz series, including takes on Bad Brains, Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon, and that one dumb Beatles shirt.

The Wu merch site has actually been killing it across the board lately, pulling the jack-move on high-fashion designs ranging from Supreme, Comme de Garcon, Louis Vuitton, and whatever the fuck this shirt is ripping off. Buy them over at the official Wu-Tang webstore, and don’t blame me when you blow all the money your mom gave you for school supplies that you were secretly planning on spending on a vape pen or whatever.

Drew Millard is wearing a Wu-Tang Clan t-shirt right now. He’s on Twitter – @drewmillard