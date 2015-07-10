Yo, Ariana Grande, Stop Apologizing for the Donut “Fiasco”

Ariana Grande has apologized, again, for having an opinion on the American food industry. It all started with a viral video titled “Ariana Grande: Tongues New Boyfriend & Donuts!!”, in which she appears to have a sneaky lick of a few sugar rings, not buy them, and then proclaim “I hate America”. The donut licking it seems isn’t that much of an issue, but you better believe that when someone says they hate America they might as well have spat directly on one of Obama’s children, because shit will hit the fucking fan.

There’s context, though. In a statement to BuzzFeed, Grande wrote: “I sometimes get upset by how freely we as Americans eat and consume things without giving any thought to the consequences that it has on our health and society as a whole.”

Videos by VICE

She added: “The fact that the United States has the highest child obesity rate in the world frustrates me. We need to do more to educate ourselves and our children about the dangers of overeating and the poison that we put into our bodies. We need to demand more from our food industry.”

Grande has issued two apologies since the video was published on Tuesday—once in a text post on Twitter (below) and again in a YouTube video (above).

need to clean up this mouth of mine & set a better example for my babes. i apologize and i love you. always learning. pic.twitter.com/BkJWcLxR5y — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 8, 2015

Now, I’m not an American, so you can call me a piece of shit commie if you like, but surely her beef with America’s food industry is totally beyond justified? This is a country where more than one-third (34.9 percent or 78.6 million) of its adults are obese, and deep fried butter is considered a snack. If Grande is going to spend her time issuing two separate apologies for the incident then it should probably be for licking some dude’s donuts and leaving them there, not suggesting that being dangerously overweight is bad.

Follow Emma on Twitter.