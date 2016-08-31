Alright, Here’s a Lullaby Version of LCD Soundsystem’s “All My Friends”

There are lots of things that I’d like to say about Rockabye Baby, the Silver Lake-based company that “takes the rock music parents love and transforms it into soothing instrumental lullabies.” I want to talk about the fact that they’ve released 86 albums over the last decade; I want to talk about their unwavering commitment to their form even when songs as unsuitable as Eminem’s “The Way I Am” or Queen’s “We Will Rock You” come along; I want to talk about the artwork for Lullaby Renditions of Radiohead; I really want to talk about the artwork for Lullaby Renditions of Queens of the Stone Age.

I won’t do that, though. Instead, I’ll leave this lullaby version of LCD Soundsystem’s “All My Friends” right here. I’ll leave you with the information that the track comes from Rockabye Baby’s 10th anniversary album, Birthday Party, out October 14. I’ll leave you with that, and I’ll challenge you to get anything done when you realize that just about everything they’ve ever made is on Spotify.

