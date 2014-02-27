Olafur Eliasson Made a Sun You Can Fit in Your Pocket

Artist Olafur Eliasson is something of a master of the elements. Known for bringing roaring waterfalls to NYC, a rainbow to Denmark and a misty sunset to London‘s Tate Modern, Olafur meshes the natural and the material worlds to provide immersive – and in many cases, tactile—experiences for visitors.

Previously, The Creators Project showcased the Danish-Icelandic artist’s attempts to enable internet users to make their mark on the moon. With his newest project, Olafur would like to give everyone a little piece of the sun. The Creators Project talked to Olafur to learn more about his ambitious plan to bring clean, efficient light to thousands of people currently living without it.

