Open Mike Eagle, Thundercat, and Flying Lotus Performed on Hannibal Burress’s ‘Why?’

Not sure if you’ve noticed, but musical guests on TV shows have been getting better and better as time goes on. Part of this is because shows with musical guests are even better than before, like Why? with Hannibal Buress. Last night’s episode featured an awesome preformance by Open Mike Eagle, Thundercat, and Flying Lotus. They came together to play Open Mike Eagle’s track “Ziggy Starfhish (Anti-Anxiety Raps).” Thundercat and Flylo bring a live crispness to the preformance, with Thundercat playing a seriously killer bass over the jumps of the track. Who else would you want for a spacey song than a super talented multi-instrumentalist?