Ottawa Newspaper Escalates Beef, Writes Reply to Sun Kil Moon Frontman

Sure to join the great annals of music history, an Ottawa journalist has released a diss track taking aim at Sun Kil Moon frontman Mark Kozelek. Why would a writer, surely the pinnacle of objectivity and passivity, have anything but nice things to say about Kozelek? A quick rundown: Kozelek, reportedly annoyed to his wits end by show organizers for Ottawa CityFolk Festival, abruptly dropped out of performing. From then one of the head organizers, a man by the name of Mark Monahan (a lot of Marks here) did an interview with local newspaper, Ottawa Sun reporter Aedan Helmer (the guy who we’re about to talk about), which pissed off Kozelek again. So during a show last week in Toronto, Kozelek performed the warm-spirited “The Ottawa Bluesfest is Run By Inbreds.”

Now that we’re up to speed, Mr. Helmer, taking offense with pot shots made at his beloved city and mother, has understandably responded to Kozelek. In a lengthy post he writes, “… the pot-shots he took at my mother were well below the belt … Luckily, we here at the Sun aren’t above taking the low road every now and again” before adding “Mark Kozelek’s career died today of natural causes.” While, that last claim is still up for debate, Helmer dropped his own bars in the form of … a lyrics sheet. Yup, no audio. There’s also a video of Monahan with significant Ottawa landmarks you can see here, if you’re feeling really passionate.

Sun Kil, Sun Kil Moon Sun Kil Moon, no one cares what you said, You used to be good but then it went to your head. There’s gotta be a better way for you to make money, Cuz no one wants to pay to see you try to be funny.

Oh Sun Kil Moon, yer starting to depress me, oh no! Well now Mark threw a fit and canceled his show, But no one woulda noticed if he just kept his mouth closed. But that’s not like him, he just likes to complain, I guess all those emails really did drive him insane.

Oh Sun Kil Moon, yer starting to depress me, oh no! We all heard Mark complaining at the old Folkfest Whining about the noise and making everyone depressed. I guess he just had something to get off his chest, Or maybe he finally figured out how to get himself some press.

Oh Sun Kil Moon, yer starting to depress me, oh no! Well then I heard Mark at the Opera House, He’s still talking trash, he’s still running his mouth. I just feel bad for all those fans who had to pay the cover, To hear some sad old man taking shots at my mother.

Oh Sun Kil Moon, yer starting to depress me, oh no! Oh there’s gotta be a better way for you to make money, Cuz no one wants to pay to hear you try to be funny, You won’t be missed, we won’t remember your name, Cuz you and Sun Kil Moon won’t ever play here again.

Jabbari Weekes