Our Stage at Beacons Festival Will be Off The Chain

The Yorkshire Dales are full of great things: men with extremely hairy forearms, puddings and now, the incredible Beacons festival, where we’ll be hosting our own equally amazing stage.

We’ve booked a bunch of shit-hot acts, including: beautiful synth-prince East India Youth, local boys Eagulls (whose new stuff is the most searing goth post-punk we’ve heard since ever), Rejjie Snow (our favourite rapper to come from Ireland) and Fat White Family, the best live band in Britain. Thank us later.

Let’s go and get drunk in Yorkshire. Tickets are available here. We’ll see you face down in the field.

Beacons takes place 7-10 August in North Yorkshire