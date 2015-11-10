Some Conspiracies on What Drake’s Billboard’s in Toronto “Really” Mean

After dropping one and a half projects in 2015, it’s hard to say that Drake hasn’t had a successful year on par with some of the biggest pop stars in the world. But that doesn’t mean that he can rest on his laurels, especially with his long-awaited full-length album Views From the 6 still set to come out in this calendar year, according to Drake’s verse on “The Catch Up.” Although no hard date has been set for the album, it certainly hasn’t stopped Drake teasing at something with his inescapable “6 God is Watching” billboard that popped up last week along the highway that cuts through the city of Toronto. However, the question on the minds of the Drake devouts is whether an album, or even a single, will drop this year. Who can forget the now infamous ‘Toronto: Take Care’ billboard that served as a cute reminder of the album’s release date while pissing off city councillors in the process. Or the iconic “Starting From The Bottom” video, in which Drake struts across his own billboard. Drake’s obsession with taking out billboards went so far that someone pranked the city on April 1st by posting a fake Drake billboard. So in the interest of investigative journalism we took a look at what these new billboards, posted along the highway and in Toronto’s busiest pedestrian intersection, could possibly mean.

Drake’s album is coming



Views from the 6 has been promised for almost a full calendar year now. Originally it was billed as having a September release, but now as we’re halfway through November it’s looking like that deadline may be unlikely. Unless Drake can travel back in time, which, if anyone could do it he could. Let’s look at the facts: the first billboard has a 6 on it, the same number featured on Views from the 6. The second billboard is in a part of town where many people can “view” it, so now the clues are piling up. Does this mean that Drake’s album will come out within the next 30 days? We’re not saying that, we’re just looking at the clues. Also “clue” is kind of like the sound an owl makes.

OVO Sound is releasing a collaboration album



When Pusha T got signed on as President of G.O.O.D. Music, he mentioned that the idea of a Cruel Summer follow-up album wasn’t out of the question. Obviously feeling the pressure, Drake took out space for a rainbow billboard with the owl overtop, likely to signify a number of forced coming together under one umbrella. Since OVO Sound has been stockpiling artists since the album announcement, it’s a safe bet to say that that we’re about to hear the sound of four artists harmonizing over the same underwater drums.



A new iPhone is coming, OVO/Taliban edition



A lot of people questioned whether or not Drake was joining the Taliban after his intro on “Jumpman,” but the real truth is grounded in a much more capitalist reality. Part of Drake’s contract stipulation with Apple was that he was able to name the next iPhone, and against everyone’s advice he decided to call it the iPhone Taliban. Each phone will come pre-loaded with one of two backgrounds, both of which Drake has turned into billboards.



New clothing line of white neoprene camo deadstock Jordan brand Supreme collabs



If you look closely at the rainbow sign you can see an address. If you follow directions to that address you can see that it leads you to the OVO Flagship store, and if you arrive there and flap your wings like an owl while making the bird call, Oliver will appear to usher you downstairs where you can buy the rarest piece of clothing ever known. Designed by Makonnen during a particularly strong acid trip, the clothes are all meant to evoke the feeling one gets when they look at a pile of money and feel nothing inside.



The billboard is, in fact, a warning about a soon to be extraterrestrial invasion



Drake knew all along. He tried to warn us, but we were too busy trying to dissect potential hints to see the billboards for what they really were: warnings. It’s not the 6 God that’s watching, it’s 6sigma Force, an alien contingent that was set to enter Earth’s atmosphere in the first weekend of November. The praying hands? That’s the way we’re to greet them upon our arrival. No wonder Drake hasn’t put anything out: He knows that the world is doomed anyway, so he’s spending our remaining days with friends and loved ones instead.