Paris Fashion Week Spring 2015 in Black-and-White

Fashion Week is a misnomer. Like happy hour, no matter what day or time it is, it’s happening somewhere in the world. Last week, it was happening in Paris. We sent photographer and filmmaker Steven Yatsko to PFW to snap some candid photos of Parisians as they showed the rest of the world how to dress like stinky, snail-eating know-it-alls. Here’s what Steven had to say about the whole experience:

“During Fashion Week, Paris fills up with people dressed in black and Stan Smith sneakers. They wear their hair bleached and slick-backed. During the day, they haunt concept stores like the Broken Arm and Colette. And everyone carries around a camera for potential street-style shots. The people who attend the shows are more avid than your typical New York Fashion Weekers, since it takes some actual effort to get into PFW. Unlike New York, the nightlife scene is free of obnoxious PR people and promoters. So there isn’t as much human-trafficking of models in exchange for entry to parties, which makes the whole ordeal seem way less scuzzy. There aren’t many VIP sections at clubs, either. And the exclusivity of the “tables” isn’t worshipped. So everyone mixes it up on the dance floor. The best thing about the PFW parties are the smoking rooms, which are always filled to the brim. From what I was told, the Paris clubs once tried to ban smoking in all rooms, but the clubs began to stink because the odor of the people wasn’t getting covered up with cigarette smoke. Needless to say, I found the smoking rooms to be a great place to take pictures and escape that French funk that smells like je ne sais quoi.”

Videos by VICE

For more photos from Steven, check out his website.

Lindsey Wixon

Alyosha Kovalyova

Jacquemus / unknown

Daytona Williams

Simon Porte Jacquemus

Jacquemus Girl

Sasha Melnychuk

Hanne Gaby Odiele

Unknown / Hanne Gaby Odiele

Sasha Melnychuk

Jean-Paul Paula