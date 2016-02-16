Paul McCartney Not VIP Enough For Tyga Grammy Afterparty

This article originally appeared on Noisey Canada

Sometimes life is odd. Take for example, Sir Paul McCartney, legendary singer-songwriter and Beatles member, who decided to attend rapper Tyga’s Grammy afterparty. Well, at least he tried to, until he was denied by security. Twice. Yes, you read that correctly. The man who made sentimental fare like “Yesterday,” “Let It Be” and changed the landscape of music, was essentially denied entry into the club by a rapper whose biggest hits are “Rack City” “Coconut Juice” and a rarely played feature on the remix to “The Motto.”

Now to be fair, Tyga’s party was probably at capacity and Sir McCartney—along with Beck, and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins—was a good sport about it joking “How VIP do we gotta get? We need another hit,” before heading to another, likely more fun, party. Still, upon deeper reflection one has to wonder in what world do we not allow the Beatles member into a venue space? A question to which rapper/ CSI Cyber cast-member, Mr. Bow Wow has an answer to below. Again, life is odd.