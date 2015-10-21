Listen to Danny L Harle’s “Forever”, The First Release From PC Music’s New Major Label Backed Project

PC Music have signed a partnership with major label Columbia, stating in a Facebook post that the newly formed relationship will be “a new, perfect breed of major label. A new, highly advanced pop weapon.” Tongue firmly in cheek, they go on to state that Columbia Records is “a truly ancient industry legend”.

The first release from this meeting of businesses will be “music business heartthrob” Danny L Harle’s Broken Flowers EP, which is out November 20. Listen to a new track from the release, called “Forever”, below: