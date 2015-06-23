Peaches Returns: Watch Her Video for “Light In Places” featuring Empress Stah

I’ve yet to have a morning coffee but pop provocatuer Peaches is determined to take me to the darkest club and have her wicked way with me… and you. “I’ve got light in places you didn’t know it could shine,” she sings over a hypnotic, flinty, Italo disco-styled beat. Moroder would be ever so proud. Meanwhile it’s making me feel super anxious. Maybe I should swap the upcoming caffeine for chamomile.

Visually this self-directed video is super minimal, featuring aerial artist Empress Stah, suspended and arching artfully in a spotlight. And yes, in case you were wondering, there is a laser butt plug involved.



“Light In Places” is the first song lifted from her forthcoming album, Rub—her first in six years—which features performances from Kim Gordon and her former roommate Feist.

Videos by VICE

“I’m an everlasting iconoclast… shake the system, then surpass… so much beauty coming out of my ass.” Ahhhh Peaches. Welcome back!

Rub is out on 9.25 via I U She Music via Kartel Music Group.