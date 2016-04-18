Pearl Jam Will Also Cancel Their North Carolina Show in Protest of the State’s HB2 Law



Photo via Facebook

Pearl Jam has joined Bruce Springsteen and Boston in the list of artists who are cancelling their shows in North Carolina over the state’s controversial HB2 “bathroom law” which blocks local governments from passing anti-discrimination laws that could protect the LGBTQ community. The band, who was scheduled to play Raleigh on April 20, made the announcement today via their website, calling the law a “despicable piece of legislation that encourages discrimination”:

It is with deep consideration and much regret that we must cancel the Raleigh show in North Carolina on April 20th.



This will be upsetting to those who have tickets and you can be assured that we are equally frustrated by the situation.



The HB2 law that was recently passed is a despicable piece of legislation that encourages discrimination against an entire group of American citizens. The practical implications are expansive and its negative impact upon basic human rights is profound. We want America to be a place where no one can be turned away from a business because of who they love or fired from their job for who they are.



It is for this reason that we must take a stand against prejudice, along with other artists and businesses, and join those in North Carolina who are working to oppose HB2 and repair what is currently unacceptable.



We have communicated with local groups and will be providing them with funds to help facilitate progress on this issue.



In the meantime we will be watching with hope and waiting in line for a time when we can return.



Perhaps even celebrate.



With immense gratitude for your understanding,



Pearl Jam