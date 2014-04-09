People Will Threaten to Scalp You When You Present a Very Reasonable Argument on the Internet Why Lady Gaga Sucks





Last week I wrote a story about why Lady Gaga’s career is winding down, and why her schtick just ain’t what it used to be. It was based on my observations on the current state of Lady Gaga’s career as both a fan and a music writer, and I guess when I was writing it I didn’t quite see it as the personal attack many “Little Monsters” took it as. It wasn’t intended as an indictment on Lady Gaga as a person, but rather as a brief look at why her art has been suffering recently. And now it’s being used as an excuse for people to attack me personally, which is super fun.

In my arguments I noted that RUMORS and ALLEGATIONS had been made that Gaga’s anti-bullying foundation was wasting money and doing little for the cause it was claiming to champion. Most people read this as I was saying the foundation was UNEQUIVOCALLY doing these things, which leads me to believe the reading comprehension levels of Little Monsters might be seriously lacking. I digress-—the point here is that I’ve changed my mind entirely about these allegations against Gaga’s anti-bullying foundation. Based entirely on the way her fans bully people online, I now believe that all her efforts to stop bullying are completely useless, because none of her fans clearly give a shit what she’s trying to do, and an extraordinary amount of them are big fat bullies. But that’s not Gaga’s fault.

Anyway, it’s been almost a full week since I published what I thought was a well-reasoned, thoughtful discussion about why Lady Gaga is struggling with the quality of her work, and the hatorade is still being poured down my back. From the reactions, I may as well have held the article above my head, said, “This is the Bible,” and just let humanity have at it, because people WANT BLOOD. It’s some Crusades level shit up in here. Here are some examples of the good work of Mother Monster’s precious babies:

THEY POST 216 (MOSTLY) HATE FILLED COMMENTS

I’d like to disclaimer this with there being some reasonable comments in here, but overwhelmingly they rely on petty attacks against the author, me.

THEY THREATEN TO SCALP YOU

THEY ARE GREAT AT IRONY

THEY EMPLOY SEXISM





THEY USE CLEVER INSULTS

THEY THREATEN TO TEACH YOU TO DO RESEARCH

Ah well, I guess I will just have to accept this bad romance between me and the mean little monsters of the world. They can’t help it, being all born that way and whatnot.

