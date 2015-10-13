Pet Cemetery’s Debut EP ‘Dietary Requirements’ Is Like a Headrush for Your Feelings

When unpacking your emotional baggage, the tendency is to reach in and pull everything out by the fistful—just to get it out faster—and let it land wherever. Pet Cemetery make music that comes after the fact, when it’s time to fold everything up neatly and put it in its place.

Led by Saam of Playlounge and Nudes and Thalassocracy fame, Pet Cemetery is likely London’s closest answer to the kind of warm, accessible bedroom-pop that US labels like Orchid Tapes helped shine a light on. Written and recorded with Dean (Don’t Die / Doe) during the summer of 2015, their first EP, Dietary Requirements is like a headrush but for your feeings. It’ll be released via Slovakian cassette label Z Tapes later this month.

Saam says: “I felt a happy, creative freedom working on these songs with Dean. It was cool to try something different. The EP is about adventures, sleep depravation and an obsession with fire I didn’t know I had. It’s about cleansing and chaos and the excitement brought from new uncertainty. I feel like these songs document a summer spent running around looking for answers and then finding none but being happier with that as the end result. Maybe all these songs mean nothing but whatever it’s better to do stuff than not.”

Dietery Requirements is available to pre-order via Z Tapes here. Pet Cemetery will play a fundraiser for Crisis at The Victoria in Dalston on December 1 alongside Doe, Summer Camp and many others.