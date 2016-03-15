Listen to the Pet Shop Boys’ Deep Dub Remix of “The Pop Kids”



Pet Shop Boys shot by Pelle Crépin

The Pet Shop Boys—English electronic legends and all around dons Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe—return with their thirteenth record, Super, this April 1 (via Kobalt) and produced by Stuart Price (Madonna, The Killers). We’ve got an episode of the British Masters coming up with them, but until then, below is the premiere of “The Pop Kids” remix. Here the band reworked their own single and called it the Deep Dub Radio edit, a version which sidles up alongside reimaginings by Israeli DJ Offer Nissim and Detroit house dude MK, a.k.a. Marc Kinchen.

But back to the track at hand. The original is a coming of age story set to house-pop grooves about a couple of fresh-faced kids, newly enrolled at university and living in London, swayed and seduced by the miracle that is MUSIC. We’ve all been there! Their remix is still synth-licious with plenty of dramatic string flourishes and a dubbier bottom end designed to send club-goers into a dance trance. Have a listen and forget that it’s Tuesday and then go spin all PSB’s greatest hits.

Super is out via Kobalt on 4.1