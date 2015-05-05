Peter Crouch Hates Emos (in the New Video from Peace)

Midlands indie pop types Peace have dropped the video for their latest single “Gen Strange” and it guest stars all six foot and seven inches of the England international footballer and Stoke City striker Peter Crouch.

As any movie and TV buff will tell you, some roles are just made for the actors that occupy them. De Niro’s natural capriciousness defined Taxi Driver’s Travis Bickle, and Michael Sheen’s traditional UK swag made him boss Frost/Nixon, but Peter Crouch as ’emo hater’ in this tribal music video must go down as the greatest casting call of all time. I mean, just look at him, he is the antithesis of emo. He’s got waxed short blonde hair. He plays football. He crowd surfs at Kasabian gigs. His Myspace name was blatantly Crouchy1981 and not xxX_FallenAngel_Xxx. He probably thinks My Chemical Romance is a romcom. He accepts criticisms with a smile. If he took a downwards webcam selfie in his bedroom he’d pop a whole in the ceiling.

In fact, hats off to Peace in general, because, Crouch aside, this has everything you’d want from a music video. Someone smashes a wing mirror off with a cricket bat, a guy in an emoticon t shirt gets pissed on, there’s a load of satirical references to the 1979 film Warriors, and all this slapstick gang warfare takes place in scenic surroundings of the Great British countryside.

Watch below…