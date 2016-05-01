Watch Pharrell and Flying Lotus Discuss the Modern State and Future of Hip-Hop

Depending on who you ask, modern hip-hop is either at an all time high or squarely in the trash. While we could listen to the opinion of message board dwellers and take artists for days, it’s important to ask the creators of the genre what their opinion is on the current state of affairs. Two artists that discussed this topic were Pharrell and Flying Lotus, who joined Scott Vener on Pharell’s show OTHERtone. Both musicians bring a pretty evenhanded outlook to the issue, Pharell saying that music will always be pushing forward and people will inevitably think things are getting worse when they’re just changing. Flylo agrees with the sentiment, saying that “now there’s room for everybody in hip-hop,” and that any skillset or level has a place to succeed in the genre.