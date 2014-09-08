Pharrell Presented a Denim Collection Made From Recycled Garbage at Fashion Week



Photos via G-Star Raw

No, that headline isn’t a plot point from the upcoming Zoolander sequel. Over the weekend, hat-wearing style risk-taker Pharrell stopped by New York Fashion Week to show his latest collaboration: a collection made in conjunction with Bionic Yarn—a company that turns recyclables into thread for fabric, of which he’s the creative director—and G-Star Raw, consisting of denim pieces made from plastics in the ocean. Seriously.

But you couldn’t guess the questionable origins of the denim just by looking at it. Pharrell transformed the sustainable textile into denim jackets, shorts, and jeans, some of which he printed with a wavy take on the recycle symbol. Because he loves to doodle (see: any of his Stan Smiths, and his finger-painted Coachella jorts), Pharrell painted the title of the collection, “Raw for the Ocean,” onto a pair of ripped jeans. There were also some very Pharrell-like graphic tees that read “Happy Oceans Happy Life”—because just when you thought the shelf life on his hit song was expiring, Pharrell went and extended it.

But all in all, the collection is pretty dope. While we may never hear the end of Pharrell’s hat, hopefully the enviro-friendly idea behind this collaboration will go on to become just as influential.

