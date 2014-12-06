Photos from Our 20th Birthday Party

Photo by Andrew White

Last night VICE turned 20, and to celebrate we threw a huge party for our family and friends! Nick Zinner of Yeah Yeah Yeahs led a supergroup, and we put together a lineup featuring Lil Wayne, Karen O, Pussy Riot, Jarvis Cocker, Stephen Malkmus, the Black Lips, Jonah Hill, Scarlett Johansson, Chromeo, and many more. Check out the setlist and our favorite photos of the night below.

Setlist

“Party Hard,” Andrew WK

“Needy Girl,” Chromeo

“House of Jealous Lovers,” Nick Thorburn

“Metal Medley,” Acrassicauda, Dave Ellefson of Megadeth, Alex Skolnick of Testament, and Tony Foresta of Municipal Waste

“Run,” Ghostface Killah

“Daytona 500,” Ghostface Killah and Raekwon

“Punk Medley,” Damian Abraham of Fucked Up, Steve McDonald of OFF!, Ben Weinman of Dillinger Escape Plan, and Hisham Bharoocha

“Marvin’s Room,” Jonah Hill and Spike Jonze

“I Was Born (a Unicorn),” Nick Thorburn

“Paper Planes,” The-Dream

“Easy Rider,” Action Bronson

“Give Me One Reason,” Action Bronson

“Family Tree,” Black Lips

“Bad Kids,” Black Lips

“NYC Cops,” Meredith Graves

“Range Life,” Stephen Malkmus

“Remedy,” Stephen Malkmus

“Bizarre Love Triangle,” Scarlett Johansson

“Deceptacon,” Pussy Riot

“Maps,” Karen O

“Art Star,” Karen O

“Power of Love,” Jarvis Cocker

“If the Kids Are United,” Jarvis Cocker

“Believe Me,” Lil Wayne

“Loyal,” Lil Wayne

“No Worries,” Lil Wayne

“John,” Lil Wayne

“Anarchy in the UK,” Andrew WK

