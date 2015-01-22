In Photos: The First Pegida Demonstration in Denmark

Pegida, a German movement which began in October and stands for Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamization of the West, had its first demonstrations in Denmark last Monday. We attended the largest and most publicised of these held in Copenhagen, while smaller demonstrations were held in Aarhus and Esbjerg.

The demonstration was heavily policed and mostly peaceful. This in spite of the larger counter protest, which gradually formed around the Pegida crowd during the evening. Organiser Nicolai Sennels said he plans to hold these Pegida demonstrations every Monday or every second Monday until further notice.

