VICE
Udgaver

Nyhedsbreve

Photos of the Bathrooms and Kitchens of America’s Bachelors

Af

Del

The messiness of a bachelor’s apartment exists within a fleeting window in a man’s life. Being a single male means not having expectations put on you by someone else. The living space of a single man often dramatically changes when he lives with a woman. As a rule, the woman’s aesthetic wins, and that’s usually a good thing. 

I set out to capture that time in a man’s life between living with his parents and marriage; before the aesthetic touch of a woman influences his living space. 

Videos by VICE

Follow Michael Rababy on Twitter.

Tagget:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Del

Mere
fra VICE