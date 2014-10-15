Photographing the Beautiful Weirdos of Los Angeles

Larchmont Village, Los Angeles, CA 2014

If you’re like me and enjoy roaming the streets photographing strange and wonderful people, then Los Angeles is heaven. The Grove, Larchmont Village, Santa Monica, Hollywood Blvd, Beverly Hills, the Valley. It’s a suburban wonderland and I’m in love. You hate open air malls, big hair, bling? That’s cool. We have just about everything and everyone else, too. No other city has surprised me on a daily basis as much as this one. It’s a street photographer’s paradise.

Here are some of my favorite shots of people in LA from the last little while:

Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 2014

The Grove, Los Angeles, CA 2014

Venice Beach, CA 2014

Seal Beach, CA 2014

West Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA 2014

Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 2014

Venice Beach, Los Angeles, CA 2014

Larchmont Village, Los Angeles, CA 2014

Santa Monica, CA 2014

Larchmont Village, Los Angeles, CA 2014

The Grove, Los Angeles, CA 2014

Larchmont Village, Los Angeles, CA 2014

The Grove, Los Angeles, CA 2014

Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 2014

The Valley, CA 2014

The Angeles National Forest, CA 2014

Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA 2014

The Grove, Los Angeles, CA 2014

Santa Monica, CA 2014

Santa Monica, CA 2014

Venice Beach, CA 2014

Santa Monica, CA 2014

Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA 2014

Larchmont Village, Los Angeles, CA 2014

Larchmont Village, Los Angeles, CA 2014

Santa Monica, CA 2014

Larchmont Village, Los Angeles, CA 2014

The Valley, CA 2014

Seal Beach, CA 2014