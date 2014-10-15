Photographing the Beautiful Weirdos of Los Angeles

Larchmont Village, Los Angeles, CA 2014
If you’re like me and enjoy roaming the streets photographing strange and wonderful people, then Los Angeles is heaven. The Grove, Larchmont Village, Santa Monica, Hollywood Blvd, Beverly Hills, the Valley. It’s a suburban wonderland and I’m in love. You hate open air malls, big hair, bling? That’s cool. We have just about everything and everyone else, too. No other city has surprised me on a daily basis as much as this one. It’s a street photographer’s paradise.
Videos by VICE
Here are some of my favorite shots of people in LA from the last little while:
Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 2014
The Grove, Los Angeles, CA 2014
Venice Beach, CA 2014
Seal Beach, CA 2014
West Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA 2014
Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 2014
Venice Beach, Los Angeles, CA 2014
Larchmont Village, Los Angeles, CA 2014
Santa Monica, CA 2014
Larchmont Village, Los Angeles, CA 2014
The Grove, Los Angeles, CA 2014
Larchmont Village, Los Angeles, CA 2014
The Grove, Los Angeles, CA 2014
Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 2014
The Valley, CA 2014
The Angeles National Forest, CA 2014
Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA 2014
The Grove, Los Angeles, CA 2014
Santa Monica, CA 2014
Santa Monica, CA 2014
Venice Beach, CA 2014
Santa Monica, CA 2014
Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA 2014
Larchmont Village, Los Angeles, CA 2014
Larchmont Village, Los Angeles, CA 2014
Santa Monica, CA 2014
Larchmont Village, Los Angeles, CA 2014
The Valley, CA 2014
Seal Beach, CA 2014