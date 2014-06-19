Pictures of People Taking Pictures of Pictures

I visited Art Basel in Hong Kong a few weeks ago, and the number of art fair tourists photographing the pieces of art overwhelmed me. Sharing images on social media is a phenomenon we’ve all grown used to by now, but in Hong Kong, it seemed that art was only looked at through the lens of a camera.
This series of, originally, 36 images shot with an 1980s analogue Canon A1 is my own attempt at making a picture-within-a-picture-within-a-picture. I also hope it helps me get over that whole experience a little.
See the rest of the series and more of Carsten’s work here.
