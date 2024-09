Pimp C’s music and influence will live far beyond his death. To show this, a posthumous Pimp C record is being released titled Long Live The Pimp, being put out by Mass Appeal records. The album boasts guests from the likes of Bun B, Lil Wayne, A$AP Rocky, Ty Dolla $ign, T.I., 8Ball & MJG, and today a new song has been released to show what’s to come. “Friends” features Nas and Juicy J, and gives a beat that you wish your local church would play.