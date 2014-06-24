Apparently Pissing Into Your Own Mouth Is ‘Huge’ in Australia

Copyright Skategypsy

A couple of weeks ago, our friends at Noisey wrote about a guy who was photographed pissing into his own mouth at a Trash Talk show in Melbourne. It might have seemed pretty gross and weird to you at the time but it turns out it wasn’t an isolated incident. In fact, it’s just one example of a worldwide phenomenon among skaters – a phenomenon that even has its own name: “bubbling”.

At least that’s what this friendly skater called Troy West – aka Skategypsy – told us recently. According to Skategypsy, “bubbling” originated in his native Australia but was popularised in Europe through his own skating tours.

Here’s the rest of that conversation about gargling piss.

VICE: How did bubbling first start? Just how big is it in Australia?

Troy West: It’s huge in Australia! It’s part of our everyday life. My dad actually taught me how to do it when I was a kid.

And so you brought it to Europe?

I was on tour in Austria and this other skater, Frido, asked me if I would drink my own piss for €100. So I explained that it’s common practise in Oz and did it right there and then, and then again later by some lake in Italy. It took Frido a few days to master the art, though – he had a weak flow.

Is there a deeper meaning behind it?

It’s a pretty big statement! Try it and find the meaning yourself.

Why do you think it’s so big in the skating community?

Skaters like to provoke reactions from laymen, I guess.

Do people still tend to be shocked by this kind of stunt?

Fucking oath. I’m in a pub in Bolivia right now and just had to explain to this legendary skater Al Partanen what “bubbling” is. He was polite about it, thinks it’s fucked for sure, but I have no doubt he will try it by the end of the trip.

Does it make your skating better?

Of course.

Do you experiment with other bodily functions as well?

I personally don’t. But an Austrian friend of mine once ate his own shit while taking a bath. The same guy also pissed on a security guard’s sandwich at a Bad Brains concert.

Thanks for the lowdown, Troy.

Bubble on!